VIDEO: Police searching for vandals painting ‘Clean Kids Die’ throughout Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police need help to identify two people who have vandalized several areas in the city.

One of the incidents was caught on surveillance cameras around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 in the 1600 block of West Main Street.

The video shows a man and woman approach the business with a large stencil reading “Clean Kids Die.” Both people are seen spray painting the words to the sidewalk.

Police say the stenciled vandalism has been placed at several locations throughout the city.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

