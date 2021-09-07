VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Virginia Department of Health is offering an expanded number of COVID-19 testing events across the Commonwealth.

VDH says that’s in response to an increasing number of people looking to be tested, as cases of COVID-19 are rising across the commonwealth because of the contagious Delta variant.

“While our local health departments, pharmacies and hospitals are working to keep up with the demand for testing, we are providing additional testing locations to accommodate our residents and to help reserve our hospital emergency rooms and rescue squads for medical emergencies,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, DO, MPH, deputy director, Office of Epidemiology.

VDH has added more than 170 Community Testing Events (CTE) in September throughout the Commonwealth. Additional CTEs will be added based on community need and to reduce increasing stress on healthcare providers, per VDH.

Click here for a list of testing events.

VDH recommends the following people be tested for COVID-19:

People with symptoms or signs of COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status.

Most people who have had close contact with anyone known or suspected to have COVID-19

o Fully vaccinated people should be tested 3-5 days following a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, even if you don’t have symptoms.

o People who are not fully vaccinated should be tested immediately after an exposure and again at 5-7 days following exposure if the first test is negative

o People who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months and recovered, do not need to be tested after exposure as long as they do not have symptoms.

People who participate in activities that are higher risk for COVID-19 exposure (e.g., travel, attending large events where social distancing is not possible, or being in crowded indoor settings)

People who have been referred for COVID-19 testing by their healthcare providers or the state/local health department.

People who plan to travel or who have recently returned from travel with some exceptions for fully vaccinated people

People who are not fully vaccinated and who plan to visit people at high risk of developing severe COVID-19

For more information about COVID-19 testing, call (877) 829-4682, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

