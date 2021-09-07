Two men fighting for their lives after shooting in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are fighting for their lives after they were both shot on Handel Court late Monday evening.

Chesterfield officers found one man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The other man was found inside a nearby apartment. Both were taken to the hospital.

Right now police do not have any information about a potential suspect. If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

