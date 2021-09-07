Tuesday Forecast: Pleasant Sunshine today, storms possible late tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly dry and seasonably warm weather for the next week but a strong cold front could spark rain and storms late tomorrow through early Thursday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. A few showers or storms possible from the afternoon into the evening. Could be strong to severe. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%) Night rain chance climbs to 60%

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the mid 60s, high: 80. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. The best weather day of the week! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

