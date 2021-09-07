Healthcare Pros
Tankers used to battle rural Powhatan house fire

Crews were called on Sept. 6 to a house fire in the 3500 block of Archers Hill around 10:15 p.m.
Crews were called on Sept. 6 to a house fire in the 3500 block of Archers Hill around 10:15 p.m.(Powhatan County Fire Dept.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews had to use tankers to haul water into battle a rural Powhatan County house fire.

Crews were called on Sept. 6 to a house fire in the 3500 block of Archers Hill around 10:15 p.m.

The caller said his house was on fire, and he was safely outside.

“The first units arrived within 8 minutes of dispatch and found a 2-story home with fire throughout an attached garage spreading to the second floor and roof. Large hose lines were used to attempt to darken the fire down, as it was moving very quickly throughout the home,” a release said.

Due to the rural location of the home, the fire department had to use six tankers to haul water from a nearby hydrant. Goochland County also assisted and helped provide coverage to other service calls.

“The incident was placed under control in 40 minutes, and the last unit cleared from the scene some seven hours after the call was received,” a release said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

No one was injured, and residents will be living with nearby relatives.

