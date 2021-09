RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It is the end of an era as Style Weekly announced that it will cease publishing.

The weekly magazine’s editor-in-chief said it will cease publishing after its Sept. 8 edition.

Style Weekly was founded in 1982.

Style and its readers have always been good to NBC12.

Note from the Editor-in-Chief: Style Weekly will cease publishing after the Sept. 8 edition. We thank our talented staff... Posted by Style Weekly on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

