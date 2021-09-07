Richmond Police searching for suspect in W Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a man on W Street just after midnight Tuesday.

The man was hit by gunfire in the upper leg and was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to recover.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

