Richmond ice cream shop owner wins grand prize on Food Network show

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The owner of a Richmond ice cream shop is making waves - and some big bucks - on the national stage.

Rabia Kamara, the owner of Ruby Scoops Ice Cream and Sweets on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand prize on Ben Jerry’s Clash of the Cones.

The Food Network show has competitors face-off to create a new ice cream flavor for the brand.

Kamara won $20,000 in the final episode Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.