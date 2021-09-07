Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond ice cream shop owner wins grand prize on Food Network show

Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand...
Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand prize on Ben and Jerry’s Clash of the Cones.(Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The owner of a Richmond ice cream shop is making waves - and some big bucks - on the national stage.

Rabia Kamara, the owner of Ruby Scoops Ice Cream and Sweets on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand prize on Ben Jerry’s Clash of the Cones.

The Food Network show has competitors face-off to create a new ice cream flavor for the brand.

Kamara won $20,000 in the final episode Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Whitcomb incident
Incident involving RPD officers under investigation after video circulates on social media
According to police, Edgar Gonzalez, 64, was driving north on Old Church Road Sunday morning...
Man charged with DUI in deadly motorcycle crash
Jennifer Coleman
Richmond woman who went missing inside Glacier National Park found dead
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first outbreak - which includes two or more...
News to Know for Sept. 6: COVID cases climb at school; Pandemic safety net shrinks; Expect a few morning sprinkles
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first outbreak - which includes two or more...
COVID outbreaks reported in Central Virginia schools as more kids head back

Latest News

Prince George Farmer’s Market announced they will be holding a special ceremony for first...
Prince George Farmer’s Market to hold special ceremony for first responders on 9/11
The Virginia War Memorial in partnership with the Freedom Flag Foundation, will be having a...
Virginia War Memorial to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony
The Henrico County Fire Department will be unveiling a memorial of a fallen firefighter.
Henrico fallen firefighter memorial to be unveiled
collection
Artist's new collection raises awareness for Alzheimer's