Richmond Folk Festival in need of volunteers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is in need of volunteers.

There are a variety of volunteer areas that are opening, including backstage volunteer to bucket brigade.

This will be the 17th anniversary of the festival which features a variety of American cultures through music, dance, traditional crafts, story-telling and food.

Sign up and learn more about positions, here.

