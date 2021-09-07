Healthcare Pros
Richmond Folk Festival in need of volunteers

Richmond Folk Festival
Richmond Folk Festival(Richmond Folk Festival Website)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is in need of volunteers.

There are a variety of volunteer areas that are opening, including backstage volunteer to bucket brigade.

This will be the 17th anniversary of the festival which features a variety of American cultures through music, dance, traditional crafts, story-telling and food.

Sign up and learn more about positions, here.

