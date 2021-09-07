Richmond Folk Festival in need of volunteers
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is in need of volunteers.
There are a variety of volunteer areas that are opening, including backstage volunteer to bucket brigade.
This will be the 17th anniversary of the festival which features a variety of American cultures through music, dance, traditional crafts, story-telling and food.
Sign up and learn more about positions, here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.