Proud Boys leader begins 5-month sentence

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has surrendered to serve more than five months on weapons and property destruction charges.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio turned himself in to the D.C. Central Detention Facility Monday evening.

In July, he pleaded guilty to burning a Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to a historic Black church.

He also pleaded guilty to bringing a high-capacity magazine to Washington days before the Capitol insurrection.

Tarrio left the nation’s capital before Jan. 6 and wasn’t charged in federal court.

Other members of the far-right group are facing federal charges for participating in the insurrection.

Prosecutors have charged more than 500 people so far.

