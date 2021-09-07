Prince George Farmer’s Market to hold special ceremony for first responders on 9/11

Healthcare Pros
Prince George Farmer’s Market announced they will be holding a special ceremony for first responders on Sept. 11.(Prince George Farmer's Market Facebook page)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George Farmer’s Market announced they will be holding a special ceremony for first responders on Sept. 11.

The market will be expanded and will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A video slide show will play throughout the day which will show viewers what first responders do.

The following events will take place:

  • 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Animal adoption event in the lower parking lot.
  • 8:46 a.m. - Mike McCann with the Virginia State Police will play ‘Amazing Grace’ on bagpipes at the flag poles near Scott Park Pavilion to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the events of 9/11.
  • 9:20 a.m. - Police Chief Early will do storytime with the kids with a free book giveaway. McGruff, the Crime Dog, will also pay a visit during storytime.
  • 10 a.m. - Kids will be able to view the LifeEvac helicopter when it lands on the ball field beside the pavilion.
  • 11:15 a.m. - Fire & EMS Chief Beamon will do storytime with the kids with a free book giveaway.
  • 11:45 a.m. - Kids will get to see how drones work and get a view of what the drone sees from the sky.

First responders will be able to get discounts from vendors. If you are a first responder, you must show an ID badge.

Market vendors will have:

  • Produce
  • Fresh meats & eggs
  • Baked goods
  • Crafts
  • Skincare & facial products
  • Woodworking
  • Ice cream truck
  • Funnel cakes & more

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

