Prince George Farmer’s Market to hold special ceremony for first responders on 9/11

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George Farmer’s Market announced they will be holding a special ceremony for first responders on Sept. 11.

The market will be expanded and will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A video slide show will play throughout the day which will show viewers what first responders do.

The following events will take place:

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Animal adoption event in the lower parking lot.

8:46 a.m. - Mike McCann with the Virginia State Police will play ‘Amazing Grace’ on bagpipes at the flag poles near Scott Park Pavilion to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the events of 9/11.

9:20 a.m. - Police Chief Early will do storytime with the kids with a free book giveaway. McGruff, the Crime Dog, will also pay a visit during storytime.

10 a.m. - Kids will be able to view the LifeEvac helicopter when it lands on the ball field beside the pavilion.

11:15 a.m. - Fire & EMS Chief Beamon will do storytime with the kids with a free book giveaway.

11:45 a.m. - Kids will get to see how drones work and get a view of what the drone sees from the sky.

First responders will be able to get discounts from vendors. If you are a first responder, you must show an ID badge.

Market vendors will have:

Produce

Fresh meats & eggs

Baked goods

Crafts

Skincare & facial products

Woodworking

Ice cream truck

Funnel cakes & more

