Prince George Farmer’s Market to hold special ceremony for first responders on 9/11
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George Farmer’s Market announced they will be holding a special ceremony for first responders on Sept. 11.
The market will be expanded and will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A video slide show will play throughout the day which will show viewers what first responders do.
The following events will take place:
- 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Animal adoption event in the lower parking lot.
- 8:46 a.m. - Mike McCann with the Virginia State Police will play ‘Amazing Grace’ on bagpipes at the flag poles near Scott Park Pavilion to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the events of 9/11.
- 9:20 a.m. - Police Chief Early will do storytime with the kids with a free book giveaway. McGruff, the Crime Dog, will also pay a visit during storytime.
- 10 a.m. - Kids will be able to view the LifeEvac helicopter when it lands on the ball field beside the pavilion.
- 11:15 a.m. - Fire & EMS Chief Beamon will do storytime with the kids with a free book giveaway.
- 11:45 a.m. - Kids will get to see how drones work and get a view of what the drone sees from the sky.
First responders will be able to get discounts from vendors. If you are a first responder, you must show an ID badge.
Market vendors will have:
- Produce
- Fresh meats & eggs
- Baked goods
- Crafts
- Skincare & facial products
- Woodworking
- Ice cream truck
- Funnel cakes & more
For more information, click here.
