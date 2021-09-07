News to Know for Sept. 7: Tracking COVID as thousands head back to school; Lee statue coming down tomorrow; Police looking for info on 2 shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good morning and happy first day of school to thousands of kids and parents in central Virginia. Here’s a quick look at the news you need to know to start your day.

Enjoy the Sunshine Today

Because a strong cold front could spark rain and storms Wednesday through early Thursday.

Breaking Overnight

Police are searching for the person who shot a man on W Street in Richmond.

The victim is expected to survive, but police do not have any information on the potential suspect.

If you know anything, call Crime Stopper at 804-780-1000.

Chesterfield Double Shooting

Two men are fighting for their lives after they were shot on Handel Court late Monday evening.

Right now, police do not have any information about a potential suspect. If you know anything about what happened, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

More Students Head Back to School

Summer is coming to an end for thousands of kids in central Virginia with nine different school districts starting classes Tuesday. And if families opted for in-person learning, they will be faced with plenty of new COVID protocols to keep students safe.

In Hanover County, the district has a staggered start, with students making the “most significant transitions” starting Tuesday: pre-K, Kindergarten, First, Sixth and Ninth-grade students. It also includes any student returning to in-person learning after being virtual last year or students opting to stay virtual.

The rest of the district will start Wednesday.

Masks will be required in all school buildings in Hanover as well as Petersburg, where an overwhelming majority of students have chosen to return to in-person learning.

Students in Colonial Heights, Charles City, Dinwiddie, Prince George, New Kent, Greensville and Sussex also head back to the classroom Tuesday. Henrico and Richmond are observing Rosh Hashanah and will return Wednesday.

Tracking COVID in the Classroom

As students return to in-person learning, we wanted to make sure you know how to track COVID-19 outbreaks and cases in your child’s school district.

NBC12 surveyed every school district in Central Virginia. A significant portion has online COVID-19 dashboards, displaying information like the date of a positive case, number of positive cases, number of students/staff members impacted through contact tracing, school building, the total number of COVID-19 cases to-date, and additional or less data, depending on the district. Some school systems post nothing publicly.

Find links to track at your school here.

Lee Statue Coming Down Wednesday

In Richmond, roads surrounding the Robert E. Lee Statue will soon close down as crews get ready to remove one of the final confederate monuments in the city.

After more than a year of legal battle, the monument will be brought down Wednesday piece by piece.

On Sept. 9 crews will remove the plaques from the base of the monument and will replace a time capsule that is believed to be located at the site. Crews will start installing protective fencing along Monument Avenue and Allen Street on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., where it will remain there until all items are removed from the site. All vehicles and pedestrians can not be in the area at that time.

Map of area (Joint Information Center)

For a list of road closures in that area, click here.

Ideas for Development near Route 288

In Chesterfield, today is your last chance to weigh in about what you think the county should do with the former Southside Speedway.

Chesterfield County planners are asking for public input about what to do with this land near Route 288. (Chesterfield County)

The county bought the former speedway at Genito Road and Oak Lake Boulevard back in June and plans to use the property to expand the nearby River City Sports Complex.

But county leaders want to hear from you first. Details on how to do that are here.

Richmond Ice Cream Shop Wins Big

A big congrats are in order for the owner of a Richmond ice cream shop, who is shining on a national stage.

Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand prize on Ben and Jerry’s Clash of the Cones.

Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand prize on Ben and Jerry’s Clash of the Cones. (Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets Facebook)

The Food Network show has competitors face-off to create a new ice cream flavor for the brand!

Kamara is now coming home with $20,000 after the final episode Monday night.

Final Thought

“Happiness is not something readymade. It comes from your own actions.”- Dalai Lama

