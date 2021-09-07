Healthcare Pros
Man’s shooting death in Richmond’s East End hits home for city fire chief

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The shooting death of a man in Richmond’s East End has particularly hit close to home for the city’s fire chief.

Terrance Easter, 20, was shot and killed on Aug. 21 in the 1300 block of Coalter Street.

Easter is the cousin of Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter.

Easter’s family says he was so loved and known in the community for his talents in the arts.

His mother said he attended the Center for the Arts at Henrico High School, was a drum major, captain of the step team and performed in plays.

There is still no suspect information, and his mom is sending a message to whoever pulled the trigger.

“All I am asking, if you knew who he was, I don’t think you would have did that to him. I am asking please, please please turn yourself in. I wish I could just show you a video of him, so I could show you exactly who you did this to,” Sherita Easter, Terrance’s mother, said.

Sherita Easter said the last few weeks have been a day-by-day struggle. She says every day she relives the fact that her son is no longer here.

Again, police do not have a suspect or suspect vehicle, so anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

