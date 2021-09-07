Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Herring files opposition to motion for clarification in Lee statue case

The Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. (Source: NBC12)
The Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring filed a response opposing a motion for clarification that a group of residents trying to keep the Robert E. Lee statue from being removed filed Tuesday morning.

The Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way for the monument to come down last week in a unanimous ruling.

Herring’s response said the court “did more than just affirm the circuit court’s judgment on the merits. The Court stated plainly that the prior injunction pending appeal was dissolved ‘immediately,’ just as the Commonwealth requested in its brief. Now, more than five full days after the Court issued its opinion, Appellants ask for ‘clarification’ about the meaning of this Court’s opinion. Because the meaning of the Court’s opinion is clear, no clarification is needed, and Appellants’ motion should be denied.”

The Lee monument is scheduled to come down on Wednesday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Whitcomb incident
Incident involving RPD officers under investigation after video circulates on social media
According to police, Edgar Gonzalez, 64, was driving north on Old Church Road Sunday morning...
Man charged with DUI in deadly motorcycle crash
Jennifer Coleman
Richmond woman who went missing inside Glacier National Park found dead
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first outbreak - which includes two or more...
COVID outbreaks reported in Central Virginia schools as more kids head back
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first outbreak - which includes two or more...
News to Know for Sept. 6: COVID cases climb at school; Pandemic safety net shrinks; Expect a few morning sprinkles

Latest News

Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern with any thunderstorms that develop Wednesday...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Wednesday
It is the end of an era as Style Weekly announced that it will cease publishing.
Style Weekly ending with Sept. 8 issue
Police lights
1 arrested, 2 others sought in Chesterfield home invasion, double-shooting
The is in effect now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
FAA temporarily bans drones around Lee monument site