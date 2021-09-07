Herring files opposition to motion for clarification in Lee statue case

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring filed a response opposing a motion for clarification that a group of residents trying to keep the Robert E. Lee statue from being removed filed Tuesday morning.

The Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way for the monument to come down last week in a unanimous ruling.

Herring’s response said the court “did more than just affirm the circuit court’s judgment on the merits. The Court stated plainly that the prior injunction pending appeal was dissolved ‘immediately,’ just as the Commonwealth requested in its brief. Now, more than five full days after the Court issued its opinion, Appellants ask for ‘clarification’ about the meaning of this Court’s opinion. Because the meaning of the Court’s opinion is clear, no clarification is needed, and Appellants’ motion should be denied.”

The Lee monument is scheduled to come down on Wednesday morning.

