First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, and that’s why it’s a First Alert Weather Day.

Wednesday will start out dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. That heat and humidity could fuel severe storms from 3pm to midnight.

Any strong storms Wednesday could bring damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and localized downpours.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Virginia in a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern with any thunderstorms that develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. (WWBT)

