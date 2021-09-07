Healthcare Pros
FAA temporarily bans drones around Lee monument site

The is in effect now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
The is in effect now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily banned drones over and near the Robert E. Lee Monument site.

The ban covers a 2-nautical-mile radius around the statue.

The ban is in effect now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

The FAA issued the order due to “special security reasons.”

To read the official order, click here.

