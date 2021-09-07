FAA temporarily bans drones around Lee monument site

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily banned drones over and near the Robert E. Lee Monument site.

The ban covers a 2-nautical-mile radius around the statue.

The ban is in effect now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

The FAA issued the order due to “special security reasons.”

