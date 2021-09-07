Chesterfield asks for input about development near Route 288

Healthcare Pros
Deadline to submit feedback is 5 p.m. September 7th
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:16 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County planners want to hear from you about what they should do with property near Route 288.

The county now owns the former 47-acre Southside Speedway property. Also included in the planning are the River City Sportsplex and the Oak Lake Business Park.

The future development would impact the areas roughly bounded by Powhite Parkway to the north, Route 288 to the west, Genito Road to the south and the Oak Lake watershed to the east.

Chesterfield has an online survey available for people to share their thoughts. You can find that here, along with more details about the project. All public comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. September 7th.

