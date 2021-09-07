Chesterfield asks for input about development near Route 288

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County planners want to hear from you about what they should do with property near Route 288.

The county now owns the former 47-acre Southside Speedway property. Also included in the planning are the River City Sportsplex and the Oak Lake Business Park.

The future development would impact the areas roughly bounded by Powhite Parkway to the north, Route 288 to the west, Genito Road to the south and the Oak Lake watershed to the east.

Chesterfield has an online survey available for people to share their thoughts. You can find that here, along with more details about the project. All public comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. September 7th.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.