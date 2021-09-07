Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

9/11 responders who arrived early more likely to have lung ailments, study says

Heavy dust at the scene of the World Trade Center collapse in September 2001 have had a lasting...
Heavy dust at the scene of the World Trade Center collapse in September 2001 have had a lasting impact on the health of first responders.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approaches, a new study details the health problems first responders are still dealing with.

The research, which was presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress, compared the timing of each responder’s arrival at the World Trade Center.

Researchers said the rescue crews among the first to appear on scene at the World Trade Center, when dust and smoke were at its worst, are 30% more likely than those who appeared later to have developed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

About a quarter of the people diagnosed with COPD were lifetime non-smokers.

The COPD diagnosis often followed an earlier diagnosis of asthma.

Asthma-COPD overlap, a condition with features of both asthma and COPD, was found in about 40% of World Trade Center responders.

The findings were based on 18,000 responders who took at least two tests that measure lung health.

A professor involved with the study said because some health problems develop over years, it’s important to keep a close eye on the first responders.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Whitcomb incident
Incident involving RPD officers under investigation after video circulates on social media
According to police, Edgar Gonzalez, 64, was driving north on Old Church Road Sunday morning...
Man charged with DUI in deadly motorcycle crash
Jennifer Coleman
Richmond woman who went missing inside Glacier National Park found dead
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first outbreak - which includes two or more...
COVID outbreaks reported in Central Virginia schools as more kids head back
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first outbreak - which includes two or more...
News to Know for Sept. 6: COVID cases climb at school; Pandemic safety net shrinks; Expect a few morning sprinkles

Latest News

Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Hurricane Ida 9 days later: 430K still without power
FILE - In this June 30, 2021 file photo, an employee scans the eyes of a woman for biometric...
US-built databases a potential tool of Taliban repression
One of the vandalism incidents was caught on surveillance cameras around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 24...
VIDEO: Police searching for vandals painting ‘Clean Kids Die’ throughout Richmond
A half-million people in Lousiana are still without power a week after Hurricane Ida.
Under 500K without power in Louisiana
stencil vandals
Police searching for vandals painting ‘Clean Kids Die’ throughout Richmond