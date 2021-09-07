1 arrested, 2 others sought in Chesterfield home invasion, double-shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested one person and are searching for two others in connection to a home invasion that ended in a double shooting.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Handel Court around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 6.

At the scene, police found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Moments later, another man was found shot in a nearby apartment. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The victims reported that unknown suspects had knocked on their front door and forced their way inside when the door was opened,” police said.

Officers said the suspects took items from the victims, and when one of the victims resisted, one of the suspects started firing shots.

The suspects then ran from the apartment. The victims were able to give police descriptions of the suspect.

“A responding officer saw a male in the area of the 5400 block of Belmont Road who matched the description of one of the suspects. The officer attempted to stop out with him, but the male immediately fled,” police said.

The man, identified as Archer Witcher Jr., 21, was arrested following a short foot chase.

Archer Witcher Jr. (Chesterfield Police)

Witcher, of Chesterfield, is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, breaking and entering, and two counts of obstruction of justice. He is being held in jail without bond.

Police are still searching for two other suspects. Both are described as being between 18-20 years old with slender builds. One was wearing all black and had a knife while the other was wearing a red shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

