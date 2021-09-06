Woman, teen shot overnight in Richmond; police still searching for gunman

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a woman and a teen along Redd Street overnight Monday.

Officers were called to the scene around 12:40 a.m. and found the two victims. One person was taken to the hospital, while the other was treated on the scene. Both people are expected to recover.

Several cars in the area were also hit by gunfire.

Richmond Police are asking anyone who may have information about what happened to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.