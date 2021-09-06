Healthcare Pros
Woman, teen expected to recover after Richmond shooting

Richmond Police working to find out who fired the shots
Two people were shot on Redd Street overnight on Monday
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:07 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for whoever’s responsible for shooting a woman and a teen along Redd Street overnight Monday.

Officers were called to the scene around 12:40 a.m., and found the two victims. One person was taken to the hospital, while the other was treated on the scene. Both people are expected to recover.

Several cars in the area were also hit by gunfire.

Richmond Police are asking anyone who may have information about what happened to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

