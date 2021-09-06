Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-95 during morning commute

Healthcare Pros
A vehicle fire blocked lanes on Interstate 95 during Monday’s morning commute.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Sep. 6, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle fire blocked lanes on Interstate 95 during Monday’s morning commute. Luckily, no one was hurt.

It happened in the southbound lanes right before the exit to Route 288 in Chesterfield County.

Cres blocked off part of the road for about an hour to clear the scene.

Virginia State Police say the fire was caused by a mechanical issue. No other vehicles were involved.

