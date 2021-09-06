Healthcare Pros
VEC: Over 95% of delayed claims have been resolved before mandated Labor Day deadline

On Thursday, the VEC held a news briefing to discuss the launch of a third federal unemployment benefit program.(NBC12)
By Enzo Domingo
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission says it has resolved most of the claims in a 92,000 case backlog.

It was back in May of this year when the VEC was given a deadline to get rid of its ever-growing backlog, by a judge.

All the unemployment claims were brought on by the pandemic, according to spokeswoman VEC Joyce Fogg.

“We had met the 95% that was required of the 92,000. We met that a few weeks ago,” Fogg said.

This, while new unemployment claims continue to roll in.

“There’s never a zero balance. Claims are being resolved every day, and claims are coming in every day, so there always thousands of claims in the mix daily.”

She said the commission had to expand its own workforce to tackle the 92,000 load:

“That was part of the requirement of the lawsuit; we added new call center staff and new adjudicators to assist with the outstanding issues,” she said.

Fogg says there’s no real way to quantify how long a claim would take to deal with, as some cases are more difficult than others to work with.

“There are variables in there that don’t allow for someone to say, ‘Oh, we handle a claim in 8 minutes, because that’s not true. We would be handling them differently.”

She adds to help facilitate the process and get your benefits, if you are eligible for benefits, to cover the bases on your end as well.

“You have to file that weekly claim every week. There are certain requirements: you must go out now and look for a job twice a week, you have to be able and available for work,” she said.

If you are still waiting on your benefits, call 866-832-2363.

