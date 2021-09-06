Healthcare Pros
UVA researchers are tracking mu variant of the coronavirus

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia are tracking the new Mu variant of the coronavirus.

Their research looks at the differences between variants as they appear in Charlottesville. This public health surveillance helps them notice new areas of emergence.

“Based on the fact that it has several mutations, that make it such that it might be slightly resistant to neutralization by vaccine,” said Dr. Amy Mathers, an UVA infectious disease physician.

Mathers says her lab and the Virginia Department of Health are working to keep track of positive mu variant cases in Charlottesville.

She says, knowing the positive count can help us stay ahead of the spread in Charlottesville.

