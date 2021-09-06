Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

US helped family escape Afghanistan using overland route

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. The United States is confirming for the first time that it has helped a U.S. citizen and family members to escape Afghanistan through an overland route to a neighboring country.(AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The United States is confirming for the first time that it has helped a U.S. citizen and family members to escape Afghanistan through an overland route to a neighboring country.

A U.S. official says Monday that the citizen and the citizen’s children “successfully departed Afghanistan using an overland route” and were met by U.S. Embassy staff at the border. The official would not speak to details of the evacuation or to the country in which they arrived, citing security reasons and the need to preserve the viability of the route for possible future efforts.

The evacuation is the first overland extraction the U.S. government has confirmed since it ended its air evacuation effort last week with the final withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Richmond woman who went missing inside Glacier National Park found dead
Fall Line will be open for dinner seven days a week starting at 5 p.m. and will be offering...
New restaurant to open in downtown Richmond called, ‘Fall Line Kitchen & Bar’
The Prince William County Police Department issued a news release on Saturday saying that the...
Suspect caught after 2 shot after Virginia football game
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
The Richmond Fire Department responded to a water rescue on the James River in Richmond.
Crews respond to water rescue on James River

Latest News

Several road closures and no parking zones have been announced ahead of the removal of the...
Road closures, no parking zones in place ahead of Lee statue removal
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first outbreak - which includes two or more...
COVID outbreaks reported in Central Virginia schools as more kids head back
More than half a million customers in Louisiana are still without power, and it could be weeks...
Shortages of supplies and workers will delay Gulf rebuilding after Ida
A man looks at a vehicle flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a parking lot...
Lawmakers: Ida damage shows need for infrastructure upgrades