Senior Alert canceled for 79-year-old man with cognitive impairment
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police has canceled a Senior Alert for a 79-year-old ma who has a cognitive impairment.
According to police, Michael Jeorge Weisel was last seen on Sept. 3 at Dulles Airport in Loudoun County. He is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, weighs 235 pounds, has blue eyes and white hair.
Weisel was possibly wearing:
- A pullover blue shirt
- Dark blue or beige pants
- Black velcro shoes
- Square-framed eyeglasses
- Brown wristwatch
