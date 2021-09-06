Senior Alert canceled for 79-year-old man with cognitive impairment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police has canceled a Senior Alert for a 79-year-old ma who has a cognitive impairment.

According to police, Michael Jeorge Weisel was last seen on Sept. 3 at Dulles Airport in Loudoun County. He is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, weighs 235 pounds, has blue eyes and white hair.

Weisel was possibly wearing:

A pullover blue shirt

Dark blue or beige pants

Black velcro shoes

Square-framed eyeglasses

Brown wristwatch

