Sandston to hold Labor Day parade

Sandston American Legion Post 242
Sandston American Legion Post 242(Sandston American Legion Post 242 Facebook)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SANDSTON, Va. (WWBT) - Sandston will be hosting a Labor Day parade celebrating the city’s Centennial.

The parade will be held on Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.

At the event will be games for kids, free ice cream and many more festivities at the Sandston Recreation Center on J.B. Finley Road.

The parade is sponsored by the Henrico County Recreation and Parks, Sandston Recreation Center and Sandston American Legion Post 242.

