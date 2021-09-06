No injuries reported in vehicle fire on I-64 East in Henrico
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported in a vehicle fire that occurred on I-64 East in Henrico.
Virginia State Police say a fire occurred in the back of a truck.
The center and right lanes near US-33W Exit 185A were close for an amount of time.
Traffic backups at one point were a mile long.
