No injuries reported in vehicle fire on I-64 East in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported in a vehicle fire that occurred on I-64 East in Henrico.

Virginia State Police say a fire occurred in the back of a truck.

The center and right lanes near US-33W Exit 185A were close for an amount of time.

Traffic backups at one point were a mile long.

