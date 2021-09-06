News to Know for Sept. 6: COVID cases climb at school; Pandemic safety net shrinks; Expect a few morning sprinkles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good morning and happy Labor Day! Here’s a quick look at our top headlines before you start a (hopefully) restful day.

Expect Some Morning Sprinkles

But by afternoon, Labor Day will be dry and mostly sunny.

Lows in the mid-60s with highs in the mid-80s.

Woman, Teen Shot Overnight

Richmond police are looking for the person who shot a woman and teenager overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Redd Street, and both victims are expected to be okay.

Police say several cars were also damaged by gunfire. Anyone with information should call 804-780-1000.

Missing Woman Found Dead

A Richmond woman who went missing inside Glacier National Park in Montana has been found dead.

Jennifer Marie Coleman, 34, is believed to have been hiking in the park on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31. The local sheriff’s office in Montana found her belongings at her campsite - and her car parked in front of the entrance to a hiking trail.

Coleman is the daughter of The AWARE foundation’s treasurer and vice president. In a statement sent by the foundation, her father says there are “no words to describe this grief.” He thanked everyone for their kind words, prayers and messages.

No other details in Jennifer’s death have been released.

Pandemic Safety Net Shrinks

Two primary anchors of the government’s COVID protection package are ending or have recently ended.

Starting Monday, an estimated 8.9 million people will lose all unemployment benefits. A federal eviction moratorium already has expired.

While other aspects of pandemic assistance including rental aid and the expanded Child Tax Credit are still widely available, untold millions of Americans will face Labor Day with a suddenly shrunken social safety net.

COVID Cases Still Climbing

And that includes in our schools. The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first outbreak - which includes two or more cases traced back to the same person - in Chesterfield County Schools.

The current outbreak is at Meadowbrook High School with five cases. According to the district’s COVID dashboard, 11 cases in total have been reported at the school.

Chesterfield Schools now reports more than 300 COVID-19 cases altogether in the first two weeks of school; 270 students and 43 staff members have tested positive since Aug. 23. About half the cases are among elementary school students.

In Richmond, VDH is also reporting three outbreaks at Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts. At least 16 people there have tested positive in connection to those. RPS has reported 25 cases at the school since Aug. 8, including 23 students and two staff members.

The district has reported a total of 95 cases since the beginning of August.

Who’s Going Back to School?

All students in Central Virginia who aren’t already back in school will return to the classroom this week.

Hanover, Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie and New Kent have their first day Tuesday. Richmond and Henrico students will start class on Wednesday.

Make sure to send us photos of their first day here:

Labor Day Closures

With the labor day holiday, here’s a quick reminder of some closures you need to know about.

Federal and state government offices, schools, courts, and libraries are all closed today.

There will be no Central Virginia Waste Management recycling and trash collection today, delaying this weeks collection by a day.

The post office is also closed, so no mail delivery. And GRTC buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Lee Monument Road Closures

It’s expected to be a big week as the city gets ready to remove one of the final and most recognizable Confederate statues on Monument Avenue. Those fighting to keep the statue in place can still appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, but it’s doubtful the justices would hear the case since it doesn’t have national implications.

Even though we don’t know the exact details of the removal, the city is getting ready to close down some busy roads to prepare for the process.

Several road closures and no parking zones have been announced. See them all here.

Free Admission to Lewis Ginter

You can visit the Lewis Ginter Botanical garden for free today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Genworth Community day includes free admission to the “Healing Power of Nature” exhibit.

Lewis Ginter strongly recommends masks indoors regardless of your vaccination status, although it is not required.

Final Thought

“No work is insignificant. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

