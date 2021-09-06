Man charged with DUI in deadly motorcycle crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they were hit by a driver who was on drugs.

Officials say, Edgar Gonzalez, 64, was driving north on Old Church Road Sunday morning when he crossed the double solid line near Piping Tree Ferry Road and hit a motorcycle traveling south.

The driver of the motorcycle, Alex Ploechinger, 59, of Aylett was pronounced dead at the scene. A second rider on the motorcycle was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Gonzalez was uninjured and arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

The crash remains under investigation.

