Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens will have free admission to public on Sept. 6
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens will be having free admission to the public on Sept. 6 for ‘Free Community Day’.
Visitors will be able to get free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lewis Ginter strongly recommends masks indoors regardless of your vaccination status, although it is not required.
