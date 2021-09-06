Healthcare Pros
Labor shortage leaves union workers feeling more emboldened

When negotiations failed to produce a new contract at a Volvo plant in Virginia this spring,...
When negotiations failed to produce a new contract at a Volvo plant in Virginia this spring, its 2,900 workers went on strike.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — When negotiations failed to produce a new contract at a Volvo plant in Virginia this spring, its 2,900 workers went on strike. The company soon dangled what looked like a tempting offer: Pay raises. Signing bonuses. Lower-priced health care.

Yet the workers overwhelmingly rejected the proposal. And then a second one, too.

Finally, they approved a third offer that provided even higher raises, plus lump-sum bonuses.

For the union, it was a breakthrough that wouldn’t likely have happened as recently as last year — before the pandemic spawned a worker shortage that’s left some of America’s long-beleaguered union members feeling more confident this Labor Day than they have in years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

