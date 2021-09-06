Healthcare Pros
Labor Day marks final stretch in race for Virginia Governor

A woman’s right to choose has now surprisingly become the topic in the race for Virginia Governor.(WDBJ7)
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman’s right to choose has now surprisingly become the topic in the race for Virginia Governor.

“For the time being, this becomes a central issue for both candidates and that is an advantage, really for Terry McAuliffe. Virginia is substantially pro-choice on the abortion issue,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe spent Monday campaigning in Northern Virginia. He stopped by a Labor Day picnic for democrats in Alexandria. Most polls have the former governor with a slight lead, but still within the margin of error.

McAuliffe wants to protect abortion access rights as governor.

“He wants to bring that style of politics here to Virginia. And I kept women’s clinics open. I made Virginia opening and welcoming. We’re not going back to draconian policies,” said McAuliffe.

Meanwhile, Republican Glenn Youngkin got an early start to the day in Buena Vista, greeting voters at a breakfast before meeting folks at a Labor Day parade there as well.

Youngkin says he’s pro-life to a point.

“As I said I’m most focused on keeping Terry McAuliffe from his extreme agenda. I’m pro-life. I’ve said it from the beginning of this campaign. I’m pro-life, I believe in exceptions in the cases of rape and incest, and when mother’s life is in jeopardy,” said Glenn Youngkin, (R) Candidate for Virginia Governor.

Outside of abortion, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s economy are other issues important to voters, as we inch closer to the first ballots cast in a hotly contested race.

“Every thing the candidates do starting September 17 can influence a certain number of votes and it’s cumulative, day after day, week after week,” said Sabato.

Both McAuliffe and Youngkin have planned events in Richmond Tuesday.

