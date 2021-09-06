Labor Day Forecast: A few morning sprinkles, then sunny and pleasant
Another chance of rain late Wednesday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After some morning sprinkles, Labor day turns out great in the afternoon.
MONDAY/LABOR DAY: A Few morning showers, then dry and mostly sunny midday into the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%). Only a few hundredths of an inch of rain expected
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and humid. High in the upper 80s. Slight shower or storm chance by evening (Rain Chance: 20%) A few showers overnight.
THURSDAY: Morning showers possible, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, high: 80. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.