Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Incident involving RPD officers under investigation after video circulates on social media

Whitcomb incident
Whitcomb incident(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says an incident that involved three people and RPD officers is under investigation after the video went viral on social media. The incident took place on June 3 at Whitcomb Court.

According to the RPD, an officer responded to assist on the scene with three people believed to be involved in suspicious activity who became aggressive in response to an investigation about firearms in a parked vehicle.

Police say the three persons were cited for obstructing justice and bared from the RRHA property and one was transported for an outstanding warrant in Henrico County.

The incident is under investigation and body camera footage will be reviewed.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident should contact RPD Internal Affairs at 804-646-5100.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Richmond woman who went missing inside Glacier National Park found deceased
Fall Line will be open for dinner seven days a week starting at 5 p.m. and will be offering...
New restaurant to open in downtown Richmond called, ‘Fall Line Kitchen & Bar’
The Prince William County Police Department issued a news release on Saturday saying that the...
Suspect caught after 2 shot after Virginia football game
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
A Henrico County man arrested in North Carolina is accused of rape and other abuse against a...
Henrico teacher charged with rape, other sexual abuse of a minor

Latest News

Visitors will be able to get free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens will have free admission to public on Sept. 6
Sandston American Legion Post 242
Sandston to hold Labor Day parade
Forecast: Another gorgeous day for Labor Day
Forecast: Another gorgeous day for Labor Day
The IRS says they have received a record number of complaints in June and July of 2021, which...
IRS sees increase in Economic Impact Payment scams