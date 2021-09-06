Incident involving RPD officers under investigation after video circulates on social media

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says an incident that involved three people and RPD officers is under investigation after the video went viral on social media. The incident took place on June 3 at Whitcomb Court.

According to the RPD, an officer responded to assist on the scene with three people believed to be involved in suspicious activity who became aggressive in response to an investigation about firearms in a parked vehicle.

Police say the three persons were cited for obstructing justice and bared from the RRHA property and one was transported for an outstanding warrant in Henrico County.

The incident is under investigation and body camera footage will be reviewed.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident should contact RPD Internal Affairs at 804-646-5100.

