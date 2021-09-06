Healthcare Pros
Henrico fallen firefighter memorial to be unveiled

The Henrico County Fire Department will be unveiling a memorial of a fallen firefighter.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Fire Department will be unveiling a memorial of a fallen firefighter.

The memorial includes a piece of steel from the World Trade Center towers that fell on 9/11. It will be located at the Woodman Road Drill Facility located at 10447 Woodman Road.

Local Scout Percell Jackson created the memorial, which is part of his Eagle Scout Project as a member of the Boy Scouts of America. Percell Jackson is a senior at Glen Allen High School. He started scouting while in first grade with the rank of Tiger. Over the past 11 years, he progressed from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts and now holds the rank of Life Scout, the rank just before Eagle Scout.

Currently, Percell holds the position of Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. He is currently working on earning his Private Pilot License and wants to study aviation in college.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Division of Fire’s Woodman Road Training Facility at 10447 Woodman Road.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and limited space, the event is not open to the public.

