COVID outbreaks reported in Central Virginia schools as more kids head back

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As more students in Central Virginia get ready to head back to school, coronavirus cases are climbing in classrooms.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting its first outbreak, which is when two or more cases are traced back to the same person, in Chesterfield County Schools.

That current outbreak is at Meadowbrook High School with five cases. According to the district’s COVID dashboard, 11 cases have been reported at the school.

The outbreak comes as Chesterfield Schools now reports more than 300 cases altogether in the first two weeks of school. Since Aug. 23, 270 students and 43 staff members have tested positive.

About half of the cases are among elementary school students.

In Richmond, VDH is also now reporting three outbreaks at Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts.

At least 16 people have tested positive in connection to those outbreaks. In total, 25 cases have been reported at the school since Aug. 9, including 23 students and 2 staff members.

RPS has had a total of 95 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of August. Students there start classes again on Wednesday.

School districts kicking off the school year on Tuesday include Hanover, Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie and New Kent.

