Biden marks Labor Day delivering sandwiches to union members

President Joe Biden returns a salute with a Marine Corp honor guard as he disembarks Marine One...
President Joe Biden returns a salute with a Marine Corp honor guard as he disembarks Marine One before boarding Air Force One, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(Luis M. Alvarez | AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden marked the Labor Day holiday on Monday by delivering deli sandwiches to union members, the people he says built the middle class.

A casually dressed Biden stepped from his dark SUV holding boxes of sandwiches from Capriotti’s, a restaurant chain founded in Wilmington, in his home state of Delaware, in 1976.

Wearing Ray-Ban sun shades, Biden put the boxes on a table alongside other food at an event held by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 313 in New Castle, Delaware.

He shook hands and chatted with the group of mostly men, who were clad in jeans and union T-shirts. Biden spent several minutes chatting with the union members in groups before telling them, “C’mon, let’s go get something to eat.”

At one point, the president began talking into an iPhone to a union member’s mom, telling her that he’d been with the union since he was first elected to public office in the early 1970s. The leadership of the IBEW endorsed Biden for president in February 2020.

“I just wanted to say ‘hi’ to you,” the president said before the phone call ended.

Biden held an impromptu photo line with the IBEW members before he returned to his home in nearby Wilmington, where he spent the weekend. The president was returning to Washington later Monday.

“Thanks, Joe,” one member said before the group applauded and Biden departed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

