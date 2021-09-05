Healthcare Pros
Portable air purification systems installed in Henrico schools’ cafeterias

Each system was installed by maintenance staff.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The school district announced that all school cafeterias in Henrico County will have portable air purification systems.

Each system was installed by maintenance staff.

Henrico County Public Schools has purchased 300 units, three for each elementary school cafeteria and up to five middle and high school cafeterias.

