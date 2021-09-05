Healthcare Pros
Crews respond to water rescue on James River

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department responded to a water rescue on the James River in Richmond.

Around 2:33 p.m., crews responded after a man reportedly jumped off a structure under the Powhite Parkway bridge into the water and hit his head.

After arriving on the scene, crews located the man, who was alert and talking. The man had a laceration on his head and he was transported to a local hospital for his injury.

The patient was with eight other people in a group who were floating down the river. All eight people were taken back to shore.

