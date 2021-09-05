Crews respond to water rescue on James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department responded to a water rescue on the James River in Richmond.

Around 2:33 p.m., crews responded after a man reportedly jumped off a structure under the Powhite Parkway bridge into the water and hit his head.

After arriving on the scene, crews located the man, who was alert and talking. The man had a laceration on his head and he was transported to a local hospital for his injury.

The patient was with eight other people in a group who were floating down the river. All eight people were taken back to shore.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.