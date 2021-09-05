Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

7 people wounded when man opens fire in Georgia college town

Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens...
Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say seven people were wounded in a shooting in Georgia when a gunman fired into a crowd of people.

Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett says the injuries to the seven victims are not considered life-threatening.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that police were searching for a 21-year-old man whom they consider a suspect in the shooting.

They described him as armed and dangerous, and are seeking help from the public as they search for him.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Few other details were immediately available Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Henrico County man arrested in North Carolina is accused of rape and other abuse against a...
Henrico teacher charged with rape, other sexual abuse of a minor
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police: Man, woman use stolen credit cards at Chesterfield Target
The Prince William County Police Department issued a news release on Saturday saying that the...
Suspect caught after 2 shot after Virginia football game
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Police trying to identify woman accused of shooting gun multiple times
Fall Line will be open for dinner seven days a week starting at 5 p.m. and will be offering...
New restaurant to open in downtown Richmond called, ‘Fall Line Kitchen & Bar’

Latest News

Rep. Don Young looks back on 9/11 in Congress
Rep. Don Young looks back on 9/11 in Congress
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Each system was installed by maintenance staff.
Portable air purification systems installed in Henrico schools’ cafeterias