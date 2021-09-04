Virginia State University partners with Apple for coding, app development program

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University (VSU) announces the school will work alongside Apple in a program for learning coding and app development.

The program curricula will be called ‘Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create’, which will have support from Apple such as mobile iPad and Mac labs, opportunities for student jobs and scholarships, and funding for staff.

“Virginia State University is intentional in consistently seeking opportunities to grow and expand our services and our resources available for students and staff. This initiative may not only mean opportunities for our Trojan Family, but for members of the Petersburg, Richmond, and Chesterfield County greater communities as well. This is another example of the greater opportunities that happen here at VSU,” said Dr. Donald E. Palm, Provost/Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs.

VSU is among nearly four dozen universities across the country serving as HBCU C2 community coding centers or regional hubs.

