Suspect caught after 2 shot after Virginia football game

The Prince William County Police Department issued a news release on Saturday saying that the 17-year-old male was arrested Friday in the shooting that occurred on Aug. 27.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a teen suspected of shooting and wounding two others after a high school football game has been arrested in North Carolina.

The Prince William County Police Department issued a news release on Saturday saying that the 17-year-old male was arrested Friday in the shooting that occurred Aug. 27 in the parking lot of Freedom High School in Woodbridge.

Police say that the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect in North Carolina and he’s awaiting extradition on charges including aggravated malicious wounding and robbery. His name wasn’t released.

