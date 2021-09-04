Road closures, no parking zones announced ahead of Lee statue removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several road closures and no parking zones have been announced ahead of the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.

The following roads will be closed and no parking zones will be in effect during that time period:

Monument Avenue between North Meadow and Lombardy Streets

North Allen Avenue between Park Avenue and West Broad Street

West Grace Street between North Meadow and Lombardy Street

The following roads will have no parking zones in effect during that time period:

West Broad Street between North Meadow and Lombardy Streets

Park Avenue between North Meadow and Lombardy Streets

North Meadow Street between Park Avenue and West Broad Street

Lombardy Street between Park Avenue and West Broad Street

The closures will be in effect starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 through 6 p.m. on Sept. 11. The Richmond Police Department says roads may be re-opened sooner depending on circumstances.

