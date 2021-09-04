New restaurant to open in downtown Richmond called, ‘Fall Line Kitchen & Bar’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall Line Kitchen & Bar will open its doors for dinner service in downtown Richmond.

Fall Line Kitchen & Bar will offer an ‘upscale-casual eatery with ingredient-focused comfort food alongside regional craft beer and cocktails’. The menu features everything from lump crab hushpuppies and iron skillet cornbread, to wagyu steak frites, truffled bucatini and a belly-on pork chop.

The indoor dining area seats 124 people, the outdoor patio area seats 34, and the bar seats 59 people. A private dining room will also be available to seat up to 30 people.

The new restaurant will be located at 500 E. Broad Street on Sept. 23 within the newly renovated Richmond Marriott Downtown. Fall Line will be open for dinner seven days a week starting at 5 p.m. and will be offering lunch, breakfast and brunch menus soon.

The restaurant is looking to fill positions before opening. The following opportunities are available:

Cooks

Servers

Bartenders

Hosts

Dishwashers

Support staff

