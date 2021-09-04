Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

New restaurant to open in downtown Richmond called, ‘Fall Line Kitchen & Bar’

Fall Line will be open for dinner seven days a week starting at 5 p.m. and will be offering...
Fall Line will be open for dinner seven days a week starting at 5 p.m. and will be offering lunch, breakfast and brunch menus soon.(Fall Line Kitchen & Bar Facebook)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall Line Kitchen & Bar will open its doors for dinner service in downtown Richmond.

Fall Line Kitchen & Bar will offer an ‘upscale-casual eatery with ingredient-focused comfort food alongside regional craft beer and cocktails’. The menu features everything from lump crab hushpuppies and iron skillet cornbread, to wagyu steak frites, truffled bucatini and a belly-on pork chop.

The indoor dining area seats 124 people, the outdoor patio area seats 34, and the bar seats 59 people. A private dining room will also be available to seat up to 30 people.

The new restaurant will be located at 500 E. Broad Street on Sept. 23 within the newly renovated Richmond Marriott Downtown. Fall Line will be open for dinner seven days a week starting at 5 p.m. and will be offering lunch, breakfast and brunch menus soon.

The restaurant is looking to fill positions before opening. The following opportunities are available:

  • Cooks
  • Servers
  • Bartenders
  • Hosts
  • Dishwashers
  • Support staff

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Henrico County man arrested in North Carolina is accused of rape and other abuse against a...
Henrico teacher charged with rape, other sexual abuse of a minor
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster
Jennifer Coleman
Glacier National Park officials search for missing Richmond woman
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police: Man, woman use stolen credit cards at Chesterfield Target
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or...
Police investigate homicide in south Richmond

Latest News

Central Va. native competes on new food network show
Richmond local competes on new food network show
The outside of Champion Brewing located in Charlottesville
Champion Brewing and Duke’s Mayo combine to create a mayonnaise brew
The Cracked Pillar Pub in downtown Bridgewater.
Area restaurants still struggling with understaffing, preparing for return of college students
First responders and Firehouse Sub employees holding donated water cases.
Firehouse Subs offers free subs in exchange for water bottle donations