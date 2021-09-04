Fredricksburg Pet Show returns for tenth year in a row

Healthcare Pros
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Fredricksburg Pet Show will be returning for the tenth year in a row at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center.

At the event will be some animals that need a new home.

Vendors will also be at the event such as veterinarians, kennels, animal hospitals, groomers, trainers, etc. to provide training tips and other services.

A number of attractions, including the popular Dog Lure Course, will be there for your pets to enjoy.

The event will take place at The Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center from Sept.18-19.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, The Expo Center will not have tickets for sale at the box office. All tickets will be available online. Tickets for adults cost $8 and $7 for seniors (plus a $1.50 Expo Center Processing fee). Pets are free to attend but must have a ticket. Kids 12 and under do not need a ticket.

Click here to purchase tickets.

