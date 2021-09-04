Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Perfect holiday weekend weather

Mostly dry with only a chance for a few morning showers
By Sophia Armata
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall-like weather sticks around through weekend.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers possible overnight. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: A Few morning showers, then dry midday into the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High in the upper 80s. Slight shower or storm chance. (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURDSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

