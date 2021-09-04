Department of Forestry looking for 12 acorn species, nuts for plant nursery in Augusta County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Forestry is asking the public to collect and donate 12 species of acorns and nuts for the state nursery located in Augusta County.

The seeds will produce next year’s hardwood seedling crop. Those seedling crops will be sold to the state’s forestland owners. Availability could change annually because certain nuts are hard to find. For example, one species of tree in a region may produce minimal acorns, while others are abundant with “acorns hanging like bunches of grapes,” says Assistant Forestry Center Manager Josh McLaughlin.

Here’s what you should do when collecting nuts and acorns:

Place the nuts in a breathable sack or bag (no plastic).

Minimize debris in the bag (e.g. leaves, sticks, gravel).

On the bag, please label the species and date of collection.

Once the nuts are collected, place them in a cool area (like a fridge or basement) until you are ready to drop them off at a VDOF office. Nuts must be delivered to a VDOF office by Oct. 15, 2021.

The species the tree nursery needs this year are:

Black oak

Black walnut

Chinese chestnut

Chestnut oak

Live oak

Northern red oak

Pin oak

Southern red oak

Swamp chestnut oak

Swamp white oak

White oak

Willow oak

For more information, click here or call the Augusta Forestry Center at 540-363-7000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.