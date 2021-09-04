Healthcare Pros
All Virginia ABC stores to close at 6 p.m. on Labor Day

All Virginia ABC stores will be closing at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 for Labor Day.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All Virginia ABC stores will be closing at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 for Labor Day.

Stores will operate during normal hours during the weekend prior to the holiday.

Mini Monday will be postponed until Sept. 13 due to the holiday. On Mini Monday, customers can get a free 50-ml bottle of Jim Beam Orange with any online or in-store purchase of $25 or more in spirits or wine, while supplies last.

For more information, click here.

Forecast: Perfect holiday weekend weather
A Henrico County man arrested in North Carolina is accused of rape and other abuse against a...
Virginia Vaccine Coordinator cautions Labor Day weekend travel due to delta variant
Thousands of dollars awarded to single moms working towards their education
