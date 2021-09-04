All Virginia ABC stores to close at 6 p.m. on Labor Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All Virginia ABC stores will be closing at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 for Labor Day.

Stores will operate during normal hours during the weekend prior to the holiday.

Mini Monday will be postponed until Sept. 13 due to the holiday. On Mini Monday, customers can get a free 50-ml bottle of Jim Beam Orange with any online or in-store purchase of $25 or more in spirits or wine, while supplies last.

