VSP encourages drivers to travel safely during holiday weekend

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of drivers are expected to hit the road across Virginia ahead of Labor Day weekend. Virginia State Police are urging everyone to put safety first.

According to state police, Labor Day traffic deaths have increased over the past four years. In 2020 during the holiday, 20 people died in crashes. Police say they are doing everything they can to prevent this year from being just as bad or worse.

Troopers will be setting up checkpoints and doing traffic safety and enforcement patrols as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort).

Operation CARE is a state-sponsored traffic safety program that tries to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by driving under the influence, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints.

The program starts on Sept. 3 at 12:01 a.m. and ends on Sept. 6 at 12:00 a.m.

